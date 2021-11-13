BonFi (BNF) One Day Volume Hits $192,495.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $999,057.45 and approximately $192,495.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BonFi has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00224087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00086041 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

