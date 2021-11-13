Boosted Finance Price Reaches $8.35 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $500,017.83 and $39,113.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.35 or 0.00012902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.88 or 0.07140833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,502.25 or 0.99613201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

