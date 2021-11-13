Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 39,267.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 284,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 161,386 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

