Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Nucor by 40.2% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $112.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

