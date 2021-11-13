Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

