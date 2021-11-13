Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 112.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $567,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,736.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

