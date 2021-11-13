Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in FOX by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after acquiring an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,737,755,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.