Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

