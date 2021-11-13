Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $45.40. 287,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

