Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

EPAY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. 287,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,783. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,089,983.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

