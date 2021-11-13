Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$272.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYDGF. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $169.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.92. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $163.85 and a 52-week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

