Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

NYSE BRC opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. Brady has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brady by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 45,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brady by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Brady by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

