Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.89

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.89 and traded as low as $12.06. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 767 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.25 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

