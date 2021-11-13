BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,896,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,075,000 after buying an additional 32,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,891,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,043,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,324,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 479,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,423,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $354.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.45 and a 200-day moving average of $325.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

