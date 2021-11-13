Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.14). Landec posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on LNDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Landec has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Landec during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.