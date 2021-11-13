Brokerages Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report $686.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $704.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $660.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Griffon.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFF opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.89.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

