Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.25. MP Materials also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of MP opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MP Materials by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.