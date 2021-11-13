Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $8,910,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PAR Technology by 63.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $67.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90. PAR Technology has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.