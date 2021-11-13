Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $67.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90. PAR Technology has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $90.35.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
