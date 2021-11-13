Brokerages Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 359,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTI opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

