Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $56,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

