Brokerages Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT at $18.00

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other BTRS news, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,374,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. 893,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. BTRS has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

