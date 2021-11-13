Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Price Target at $104.47

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.