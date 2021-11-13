Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $38.70

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.70.
DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 488,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,726. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.