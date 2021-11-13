Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $38.70

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.70.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 488,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,726. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

