Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) PT at GBX 631.25

Informa plc (LON:INF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.25 ($8.25).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 544.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 536.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.