Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Target Price at €213.71

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €214.79 ($252.69).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €2.15 ($2.53) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €198.15 ($233.12). 156,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €193.07 and its 200-day moving average is €202.26. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €177.45 ($208.76) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

