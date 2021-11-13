Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $44.63

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE ZYME opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.