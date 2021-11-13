Brokers Issue Forecasts for Electronic Arts Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will earn $5.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.19.

EA stock opened at $145.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,914 shares of company stock worth $6,364,885 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 207,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 99,114 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

