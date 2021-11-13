Brokers Issue Forecasts for NVIDIA Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

NVDA opened at $303.90 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

