Brokers Issue Forecasts for Scientific Games Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

SGMS stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

