Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stevanato Group Spa’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

STVN opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

