Brokers Set Expectations for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.