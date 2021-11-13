Brokers Set Expectations for Sims Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sims in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the year.

SMSMY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Sims stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Sims has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.3073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 3.24%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

