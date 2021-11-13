BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at KeyCorp

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BTRS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. BTRS has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BTRS by 1,274.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in BTRS by 33.3% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in BTRS by 50.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,547,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 857,184 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $30,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

