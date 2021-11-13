Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. Bumble updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BMBL opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. Bumble has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $84.80.
In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
