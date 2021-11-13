Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. Bumble updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BMBL opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. Bumble has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bumble stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Bumble worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.