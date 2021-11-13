Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Plans GBX 11.60 Dividend

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,936.50 ($25.30) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,875.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,012.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.57).

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total transaction of £447,350 ($584,465.64).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

