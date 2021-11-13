Cacti Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.71. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

