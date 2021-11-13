Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

CDRE stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.