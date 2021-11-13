CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.
CAE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 355,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,180. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. CAE has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.19.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.
About CAE
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
