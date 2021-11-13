CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

CAE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 355,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,180. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. CAE has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CAE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of CAE worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

