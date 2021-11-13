CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.19

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 149450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.