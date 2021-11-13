CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.19

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 149450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.
CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
