Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 142,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 517.71 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

