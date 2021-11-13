California First Leasing Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.56 (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of California First Leasing stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. California First Leasing has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans.

