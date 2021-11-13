California First Leasing Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.56 (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.
Shares of California First Leasing stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. California First Leasing has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.
California First Leasing Company Profile
Featured Article: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.