California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 396.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. 556,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,935. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

CRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock worth $83,810,664.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in California Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in California Resources were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

