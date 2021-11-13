California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.