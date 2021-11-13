California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,904 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Yelp worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.