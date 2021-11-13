California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,081 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after acquiring an additional 559,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,469,000 after acquiring an additional 150,091 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMT. Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

