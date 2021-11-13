California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,741 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $5,340,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American States Water by 14.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,742 shares of company stock worth $521,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

