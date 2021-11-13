California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,274 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Matson worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Matson by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $94.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $94.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $453,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,113 shares of company stock worth $3,647,283. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

