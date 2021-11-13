California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SC opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

