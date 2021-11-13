Callisto Network Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $30.20 million and approximately $126,114.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.69 or 0.07244071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

