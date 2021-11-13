Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Lowered to $55.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $793.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

